Hinds County Sheriff's Department arrests two jailers for contraband

By:

Posted: Aug 20, 2018 10:14 AM CDT

Updated: Aug 20, 2018 10:14 AM CDT

JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) - Hinds County Sheriff, Victor Mason will hold a quick press conference today at 11:00 am. 

Sheriff Mason will release details surrounding the arrest of two department jailers for allegedly supply inmates with drugs and other contraband.

 

