Hinds County Sheriff's Department arrests two jailers for contraband
JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) - Hinds County Sheriff, Victor Mason will hold a quick press conference today at 11:00 am.
Sheriff Mason will release details surrounding the arrest of two department jailers for allegedly supply inmates with drugs and other contraband.
