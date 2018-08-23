Metro

I-20 West lanes blocked near Bolton



Posted: Aug 23, 2018 03:16 PM CDT

Updated: Aug 23, 2018 03:16 PM CDT

BOLTON, Miss (WJTV) - Accidents on both sides of I-20 near Bolton have all lanes of traffic blocked.

In one accident, an 18 wheeler gravel trailer jack knifed. One lane of traffic on the eastbound side is open.

Emergency responders are on the scene

 

 


 

