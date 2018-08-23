I-20 West lanes blocked near Bolton

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BOLTON, Miss (WJTV) - Accidents on both sides of I-20 near Bolton have all lanes of traffic blocked.

In one accident, an 18 wheeler gravel trailer jack knifed. One lane of traffic on the eastbound side is open.

Emergency responders are on the scene



