I-55 construction in south Hinds County complete, lanes to reopen

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

HINDS COUNTY, Miss (WJTV) - The long-awaited reopening of I-55 in south Hinds County happens Wednesday morning.

All six lanes of I-55 will reopen after months of construction. Mississippi Department of Transportation Commissioner Dick Hall says the expansion project was long overdue.

“Opening all six lanes is a major step, and signifies the end of this project is on the horizon,” Hall said. “However, the traveling public should continue to be on high alert, as additional work will be taking place throughout the length of the project.”

Final paving operations will finish up tonight. Moving forward, there will be periodic closures to complete lane markings and tie-ins at the entrance and exit ramps.

“MDOT appreciates the patience of the traveling public throughout the life of this project,” said Hall. “Completing the expansion of I-55 South from McDowell Road to Byram will increase safety, decrease congestion and greatly reduce daily commute times on this major corridor in the Jackson-Metro.”

For information about how to navigate highway work zones safely, visit GoMDOT.com/drivesmartms.

For more information about these or other MDOT maintenance and construction projects, visit MDOTtraffic.com, call Mississippi 511, download the free MDOT Traffic app or like and follow @MississippiDOT on Facebook and Twitter.

