Jackson enters into interlocal agreement with Hinds County to repave 59 roads

Jackson residents are one step closer to having freshly paved streets.

Mayor Chokwe Lumumba passed an emergency interlocal agreement with Hinds County to pave dozens of streets.

It won't happen overnight but considering this interlocal agreement was drafted in 2014, this is a big step getting them out of what mayor lumumba calls "purgatory".

"We can say that we have done our part in signing these interlocal agreements once it meets our desk and we are no longer a barrier to those roads being paved. No pun intended," Mayor Chokwe Lumumba joked during his press conference Tuesday.

After 4 long years and a change in administration, Jackson City Council members have approved to enter into 9 emergency interlocal agreements with the Hinds County Board of Supervisors.

"We are well aware that the citizens of Jackson have been more than patient as it pertains to our roads we understand the constant decay that our roads are suffering from," he continued.

59 streets will be resurfaced in the areas of Norwood neighborhood, Lake Hico, North Jackson, Westland Plaza and Provine, Jackson Industrial Park and West Jackson, Jackson Medical Mall, Green Elementary School and Presidential Hills.

"What it does enable us to do is this enables us to tackle major streets that we have already focused on we have identified through the one percent commission money to provide additional funding to what is known as operation orange cone so that we can put those resources towards streets that are heavily traveled," Mayor Lumumba said.

The list of roads is chosen by the Board of Supervisors and includes mostly neighborhood streets so the city can focus on repairing major thoroughfares

The cost of all of these improvements is just shy of $4 million.

"Once it's verified then these will come forward for my signature once I sign them then we return them back to the county, the county then takes it to the state so as soon as it gets on my desk I'm happy to sign my pen doesn't move fast enough," Lumumba explained.

There's no exact date on when these projects will begin but the last step will be for the state to approve the agreement.