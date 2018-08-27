Jackson Police investigate deadly shooting on Maria Drive
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - The Jackson Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting.
It happened in the 1600 block of Maria Drive Sunday night.
According to police, a man was shot multiple times.
Police are working to find a suspect at this time.
