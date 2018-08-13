Pedestrian hit & killed on I-20 East in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - The Jackson Police Department is investigating after a pedestrian is hit and killed.
It happened on I-20 E. before Gallatin Street this morning.
Police said the identity of the white man is unknown at this time.
According to the Mississippi Department of Transportation's website, two left lanes on I-20 East are blocked at this time. All lanes are blocked on I-55 North at I-20 East. Law enforcement is on scene to direct traffic.
MDOT said it could take an hour to clear the scene.
