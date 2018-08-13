Jackson Protesters Gather In Solidarity Against "Unite The Right 2"

Karissa Bowley, a protestor and organizer said "It was supposedly about a confederate statue. White supremacists were converging on Charlottesville to defend. They were chanting and carrying torches and when they converged on an anti racist group that was at the statue fights ensued. Across the city a lot of people got beat up a lot of people got harassed. "

Karissa Bowley and others said Sunday's rally is about encouraging everyone to stand up for people of color in every state, because sadly racism is still everywhere.