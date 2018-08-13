Jackson Protesters Gather In Solidarity Against "Unite The Right 2"
It was a small group in Smith Park but protestors showed up passionately and in solidarity with their brothers and sisters across the US in opposition to the "Unite the Right 2" White Supremacist Rally. This year it took place in Washington DC.
Saturday marked one year since Nationalists marched through the University of Virginia in Charlottesville with torches.
Karissa Bowley, a protestor and organizer said "It was supposedly about a confederate statue. White supremacists were converging on Charlottesville to defend. They were chanting and carrying torches and when they converged on an anti racist group that was at the statue fights ensued. Across the city a lot of people got beat up a lot of people got harassed. "
Many riots went on as anti racist groups counter protested against white supremacists.
Karissa Bowley and others said Sunday's rally is about encouraging everyone to stand up for people of color in every state, because sadly racism is still everywhere.
Calandra Davis, a Jackson resident said
"We need to let folks know its not just Mississippi. Racism is happening in New York, DC all across the country. It's here in Mississippi but we are not just it. We're just fighting against it like everyone else."
Protestors said last year's events in Charlottesville are forever in their hearts, particularly the death of Heather Heyer. She died after a Neo Nazi slammed into a crowd of people during the rallies.
Gatherers said unfortunately the death did not shock them, because there were so many racial and social tragedies faced everyday across the United States.
