JPS announces Parent of the Year

Willis Barker was honored as Parent of the Year this morning by the Jackson Public School District.

Each year, a parent from across the district who has displayed outstanding qualities to enhance student experiences.

Barker is the father of twin boys who attend Casey Elementary School. The active Dad draws on his experience in the military to serve as a mentor, motivator, Mr. Fixit and generous giver of his time and talents. Teachers say he can often be found assembling furniture or trimming trees.

JPS will forward Barker’s name to be considered for Mississippi Parent of the Year.

Barker received a number of gifts including a one-year membership to the Mississippi Civil Rights Museum and Mississippi History Museum, memberships to the Natural Science and Art Museums as well as a few other gift items donated by community partners.



