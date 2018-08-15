JPS Board of Trustees call special meeting to address budget

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

JACKSON, Miss.(WJTV) - The Jackson Public Schools Board of Trustees is holding a special meeting Wednesday to discuss budgets.

At 8:30 a.m., the Board of Trustees will meet at the School Board Meeting Room to approve various budgets for the 2018-2019 fiscal year, and the Resolution approving the $65 million bonds.

The district says they will also take into consideration any other matters brought up at the meeting.