JPS Board of Trustees call special meeting to address budget

Posted: Aug 15, 2018 06:27 AM CDT

JACKSON, Miss.(WJTV) - The Jackson Public Schools Board of Trustees is holding a special meeting Wednesday to discuss budgets. 

At 8:30 a.m., the Board of Trustees will meet at the School Board Meeting Room to approve various budgets for the 2018-2019 fiscal year, and the Resolution approving the $65 million bonds. 

The district says they will also take into consideration any other matters brought up at the meeting.

