JSU students pass out 20K sweet potatoes

JACKSON, Miss.(WJTV) - Jackson State University students held their annual Crop Drop event Saturday.

Student distributed over 20,000 sweet potatoes to the community.

Many students say they woke up at 6 a.m. and 7 a.m. to unload a huge truck, to bag and give out sweet potatoes, free of charge.

"We pass them out to people in the community because they look forward to this every year really. Sweet potatoes are versatile you can make pies, yams put sweet potatoes in the oven and bake them," said Ashton Gage, Junior at JSU. "Put butter on them. So sweet potatoes are versatile and healthy and sweet and we tend to like them."

The Crop Drop is held in April and August of every year, and some vendors partner with the students to give free screenings and healthy eating tips.