Last day for DMV location at Metrocenter

JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) - This is the end of the road for the Metro-Center DMV. The Mississippi Department of Public Safety Mississippi Highway Patrol says the drivers license center at the metro will close August 15.

We are told the change is a direct result of the issues surrounding the metro center mall.

As we reported earlier this year, several businesses were forced to close when their mall leases were not renewed. It was initially thought by some that the drivers license services would not be impacted by that.

Leaders say they are in the process of trying to find a building for a new office in the metro.

Officials are also suggesting that drivers keep in mind that they have an option to renew their license up to six months before it set to expire. Doing so can alleviate some of the pressure and frustration when getting that done.

There are no concrete plans for a new building, however Driver Services leaders say it is something that is a priority for the future.

In the meantime, citizens are being told to use the following alternative driver services offices:

The department of public safety headquarters, 1900 E. Woodrow Wilson in Jackson. (This location will do renewals only.)

Mississippi Highway Patrol Troop C, 3851 Highway 468 in Pearl.

The Juvenile Detention Center, 1100 Grove St. Suite D in Vicksburg.

Something else to note is that Commercial drivers license testing and renewals will be done at the services office at 442 Highway 49 S. in Richland starting August 20. On that same date those services will no longer be offered at MHP Troop C in Pearl.



