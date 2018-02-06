Legislature honors the late ‘Snakeman’ Percy King

Member of the Mississippi House of Representatives read a resolution honoring the life of beloved zoo keeper and wildlife educator, Percy King.

The 57 year old man, well known to children throughout Mississippi, was famous for riding around in a green Dodge caravan with a massive python inside.He

Lawmakers who knew him well, peppered the resolution with tales of King’s life and accomplishments.

King’s love of animals and his thirst to share that love with other people started early. He convinced mother to let him have a ‘mini-petting-zoo’ in the backyard.The venture blossomed into a full-time career after his graduation from Lanier High.

Ever the entertainer for countless numbers of schools, birthday parties and events, King was also an accomplished violinist.

Following his retirement in 2011 from the Jackson Zoo, King served on the organizations Board of Directors.

Jamario Bell is accused of shooting King along with 19-year-old Jarvis Birtfield. He has been charged with two counts of murder and remains in the Hinds county jail awaiting a preliminary hearing.