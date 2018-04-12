Attention DirectTV and AT&T U-verse customers!

List of Hinds County bridges closing April 12th for repairs

Metro
Posted: / Updated:

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — Several bridges in Hinds County are being closed for repairs, starting Thursday,  April 12.

County officials said the bridges will be closed for an indefinite date and time.

  • Moncure Road, between Moncure Marble Road / Hwy. 473 and the Pearl River
  • Reedtown Road, between Louis Brown Road and Traxler Road
  • Myers Road, between Dry Grove Road and Midway Road
  • Old Jackson Road, between Ford Road and South Jackson Road
  • Carol Johns Road, between Bolton-Brownsville Road and Pleasant Hill Road
  • Herren Road, between Breeden Road and Mobley Road
  • Palestine Road, between Thigpen Road and Seven Springs

Detour signs will be in place to direct traffic to an alternate route.

Gov. Bryant declared a state of emergency concerning some of the bridges in Mississippi earlier this week. 

See a full list of bridge closures here.Download File

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds