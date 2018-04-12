List of Hinds County bridges closing April 12th for repairs

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — Several bridges in Hinds County are being closed for repairs, starting Thursday, April 12.
County officials said the bridges will be closed for an indefinite date and time.
- Moncure Road, between Moncure Marble Road / Hwy. 473 and the Pearl River
- Reedtown Road, between Louis Brown Road and Traxler Road
- Myers Road, between Dry Grove Road and Midway Road
- Old Jackson Road, between Ford Road and South Jackson Road
- Carol Johns Road, between Bolton-Brownsville Road and Pleasant Hill Road
- Herren Road, between Breeden Road and Mobley Road
- Palestine Road, between Thigpen Road and Seven Springs
Detour signs will be in place to direct traffic to an alternate route.
Gov. Bryant declared a state of emergency concerning some of the bridges in Mississippi earlier this week.