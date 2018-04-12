List of Hinds County bridges closing April 12th for repairs

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — Several bridges in Hinds County are being closed for repairs, starting Thursday, April 12.

County officials said the bridges will be closed for an indefinite date and time.

Moncure Road, between Moncure Marble Road / Hwy. 473 and the Pearl River

Reedtown Road, between Louis Brown Road and Traxler Road

Myers Road, between Dry Grove Road and Midway Road

Old Jackson Road, between Ford Road and South Jackson Road

Carol Johns Road, between Bolton-Brownsville Road and Pleasant Hill Road

Herren Road, between Breeden Road and Mobley Road

Palestine Road, between Thigpen Road and Seven Springs

Detour signs will be in place to direct traffic to an alternate route.

Gov. Bryant declared a state of emergency concerning some of the bridges in Mississippi earlier this week.