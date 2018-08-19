Madison Co. residents clean up after tornado leaves trail of damage

MADISON, Miss. (WJTV)-- Residents in one Madison County neighborhood are still piecing their homes together after Friday's tornado. WJTV 12's Lanaya Lewis gives us a look at what the storm left behind.

Clean-up efforts are underway after a tornado ripped through a Madison County neighborhood. Residents tell us this is the worst storm they've ever seen.

"Three of the bedrooms there and then the storage room in the back, luckily nobody was here, so all of this can be replaced," said resident Chad Smith.

The Smith family is just one out of many residents along Wintergreen Road who received severe damage to their home. The National Weather Service of Jackson says an EF-1 tornado is to blame even though no one saw it coming.

"We did have a severe thunderstorm warning out on this storm," said Bill Parker, National Weather Service Meteorologist in Charge. "Unfortunately, we did not have a tornado warning out, but severe thunderstorms can produce tornadoes with little or no warning."

Wendy Ellis says this is the most terrified she's ever been during a storm. She thought it was just rain until she looked outside.

"I looked out the window and saw trees leaning down almost to the ground and saw things flying around in the yard and everything and just realized that it was a tornado going on outside," said Ellis.

As for Ron Rodriguez and his wife Angela, they took shelter immediately.

Even though damage has been done, residents say they're grateful no one was hurt and officials are urging residents to stay weather ready.

"Weather radio, I have one right next to my bed, and so in the middle of the night when I'm asleep and it goes off, I know something's coming," said Derrick Layton, the Madison County Fire Department Chief.