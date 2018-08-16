MBI issues endangered/missing child alert for 19-month-old Jackson girl

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation issued an endangered/missing child alert for 19-month-old Briley S. Lee.

She was last seen at 10:45 p.m. on August 15 in the 600 block of I-55 in north Jackson. Investigators said she was wearing a pink and orange long dress, silver sandals and had a pink bow in her hair.

Lee is described as a biracial female, two feet, five inches tall, weighing 40 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

MBI said she was accompanied by Wesley Dewayne Lee and 26-year-old Brittani L. Lee. He is described as a black male and was last seen wearing blue jeans and a plaid shirt. Brittani Lee is described as a white female and was last seen wearing blue short pants and a white shirt.

Investigators believe they are traveling south on the I-55 West Frontage Road in a dark green Honda. We're told the car possibly has a Mississippi license plate that reads RCB 776.

If you know the whereabouts of Briley Lee, Wesley Lee or Brittani Lee, contact the Jackson Police Department at 601-960-1234.

