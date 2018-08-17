Metro

MBN detects Fentanyl in recent raid

By:

Posted: Aug 17, 2018 02:12 PM CDT

Updated: Aug 17, 2018 06:12 PM CDT

MBN detects Fentanyl in recent raid

JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) - The Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics are warning folks to watch what they vape.

Last week, state and federal agencies searched several convenience stores during an area wide 

Spice investigation. In one Brandon convenience store, Fentanyl was detected in a  vial of Spice. MBN says this deadly drug is 50 to 100 times more powerful than morphine.

 "We got to be smarter about the things we're doing because of the fact fentanyl can kill you, and if it doesn't kill you, it's probably going to result in you getting into the hospital," John Dowdy, Missisippi Bureau of Narcotics.
 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

  • Meet the Team
    Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Meet the Team

Trending Stories

Latest News - Local

Video Center