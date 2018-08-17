MBN detects Fentanyl in recent raid Video

JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) - The Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics are warning folks to watch what they vape.

Last week, state and federal agencies searched several convenience stores during an area wide

Spice investigation. In one Brandon convenience store, Fentanyl was detected in a vial of Spice. MBN says this deadly drug is 50 to 100 times more powerful than morphine.

"We got to be smarter about the things we're doing because of the fact fentanyl can kill you, and if it doesn't kill you, it's probably going to result in you getting into the hospital," John Dowdy, Missisippi Bureau of Narcotics.

