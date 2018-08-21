Metro

MDOT Traffic Update: Wreck on I-20 at Hwy 18 exit

Posted: Aug 21, 2018 10:55 AM CDT

Updated: Aug 21, 2018 10:55 AM CDT

JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) - A wreck on the westbound lanes of I-20 past Exit 40 at Mississippi Highway 18 has traffic backed up.

Two cars collided, one is in the median, the other is still being cleared out of the left westbound lane.

Proceed with caution.
 

