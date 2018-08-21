MDOT Traffic Update: Wreck on I-20 at Hwy 18 exit
JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) - A wreck on the westbound lanes of I-20 past Exit 40 at Mississippi Highway 18 has traffic backed up.
Two cars collided, one is in the median, the other is still being cleared out of the left westbound lane.
Proceed with caution.
