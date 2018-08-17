Metrocenter DMV closure causes overcrowding at other locations Video

PEARL, Miss.(WJTV) - One day after the Metro-Center Mall DMV closes, other DMV locations are feeling the effects.

Customers at the Pearl DMV told WJTV 12, the line was wrapped around the building Thursday morning.

Cat Burnside, a DMV customer, said when she and her daughter finally got inside, there were hardly any seats in the lobby. Burnside said after reading a sign on the wall that said "No Standing," she had to wait outside for her daughter.

"When we got in I saw the sign and I said, Oh! They must have an occupancy thing for their permit and they can only have so many people in here,” she explained.

The DMV and Troop C office did have a bin full of cold waters for people who had to wait outside, but Burnside said the long wait times and overcrowding may probably get worse.

“It's always been this way at this location. When I worked at Whitfield coming and going, early in the mornings, there’s always a line wrapped around the building. So it’s probably going to get worse."

A trooper with the Troop C office told WJTV customers can expect to see longer wait times Mondays and Fridays.