Metrocenter remaining tenants prepare for closing Video

JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) - The Metrocenter Mall is at the end of its run as a retail center. Now, developers are trying to transition the space into a place for commercial tenants.

It was the epicenter of Jackson in the 80's and a beacon of commercial success.

A sign still hangs at Man of Fashion clothing store, Jonathan Rashed says it's a sign of hope.

"We were pretty sure that we weren't gonna close. Because even with the other stores leaving we still had clientele and loyal customers coming in and supporting us. Now it seems the mall wants to shut down, and they told us by next month they are going to turn off the water and power and pretty much force us out. Regardless of our lease which extends into next year actually."

The lease is not up until 2019. Rashed says when their doors close, he will lose his job. Business owners say the closing of the stores has not been a matter of choice.

"It happened back In February. They put around notes that they would not be renewing temporary leases. Month to month people. They gave them an ultimatum. The main choice was to leave. Pack up and go. That's why I feel this is affecting a lot of Jackson businesses. It's not just happening here its happening all over the city."

Many businesses say they were hoping new developments would help renovate the now nearly vacant mall.

Willard Pierce with Top Model Beauty and Barber says he has been working at the Metrocenter for 10 years. He says he wonders what the mall will become next.

Willard Pierce Top Model Beauty and Barber Shop

"It's so sad to see it go cuz this mall is where ya people came. This mall is where everybody came. This mall is the place. It was anyway. It's lost it glory but someone with some innovation can come in and change it. But it is so sad... to see it go."