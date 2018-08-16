Missing 19-month-old Jackson girl found safe; parents in custody

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - The Jackson Police Department said a missing 19-month-old girl has been found safe.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation issued an Endangered/Missing Child Alert for Briley Lee Wednesday night.

According to Sgt. Roderick Holmes with Jackson Police, the child was taken by her parents from the 6300 block of I-55 North, just before 9:00. We're told the child's grandmother, who has temporary custody, met the parents for visitation.

Police said the parents left with the child and refused to return. Officers reportedly found them a short time later at a south Jackson home. The child was found safe and unharmed.

Both parents, 36-year-old Wesley Dewayne Lee and 26-year-old Brittany Lee, were arrested and charged with custodial kidnapping. Sgt. Holmes said the child was returned to the care of her grandmother.

The investigation is ongoing.

