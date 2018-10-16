Mississippi agency to stop probing police shootings in Jackson

Most of Central Mississippi has been upgraded to an Excessive Heat Warning for today. Storm Team 12 continues to track dangerous heat for Tuesday. Jackson, Vicksburg, Natchez, and Hattiesburg are now all included in the new Excessive Heat Warning. This means that the heat index (or feels like temperatures) will be over 110 degrees by this afternoon. These are dangerous levels which could cause heat exhaustion or stroke if outdoors for extended periods of time.

Please stay safe in this dangerous heat by staying hydrated and taking cooling breaks indoors. This will likely be the hottest day of the heat wave. Stay with Storm Team 12 for the latest updates on this dangerous heat.