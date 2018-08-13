Mississippi Baptist Medical Center employee fired over racial slur

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)-- A Mississippi Baptist Medical Center employee has been fired after video surfaced of him using a racial slur off-duty.

The video was taken Saturday at a donut shop in Flowood.

The hospital says Kyle Thomas worked in radiology.

The hospital spokesperson sent us this statement:

"We are aware of the confrontation captured on video involving one of our off duty employees at a local donut shop. We take this situation very seriously. This employee's language and behavior does not represent our organization's values and his employment has been terminated.

We want our patients, employees, physicians and our community to know that we find the language used in the video to be completely unacceptable and inconsistent with what we expect from employees or anyone associated with our organization. We are committed to a work environment that is inclusive and where everyone is respected and valued."

Keaundrea Wardlaw works at Donut Palace and recorded the encounter with Thomas. She says he was upset about the service. That’s when the situation began to unfold, and the back-and-forth began. She then started recording cellphone video.

Wardlaw didn't want him to get fired, but she doesn't feel Thomas should have used the N-word. She says he came back and apologized to her boss for causing a disruption but did not offer any apology to her. She said if he did, she would graciously accept an apology

WJTV is working to reach Thomas.