Mississippi College gears up for 2018 Choctaw FanFare
CLINTON, Miss.(WJTV) - Mississippi College is getting ready to kick off their 2018 Choctaw Fanfare.
The anticipated event attracts students, parents and community members from all over to enjoy food and entertainment.
On Saturday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. folks can play games, take pictures in the photo booths and tailgate before the football scrimmage starts. After the game, fireworks will begin around 8:45 p.m.
Tickets for the event cost $10 for adults and $5 for children ages 5-12.
For information on Choctaw Fanfare tickets, contact Lori Bobo of the MC Alumni Association at 601-925-3252 or lbobo@mc.edu.
