Mississippi Red Cross volunteer head to Hawaii

JACKSON, Miss.-- Three American Red Cross volunteers are expected to arrive in Honolulu, Hawaii today ahead of Hurricane Lane. The workers left Mississippi this morning in anticipation Red Cross disaster relief will be needed. One volunteer from Picayune will support disaster services technology. The others from Hattiesburg and Meridian will work in health services.

Hurricane Lane presents a serious threat to Hawaii this week. Closer to home, the Mississippi Region reminds people to take simple steps now to care for their families and workplaces in the event there are future warnings of strong storms packing high winds for Mississippi.

WHAT PEOPLE SHOULD DO NOW



•Build an emergency kit with a gallon of water per person, per day, non-perishable food, a flashlight, battery-powered radio, first aid kit, medications, supplies for an infant if applicable, a multi-purpose tool, personal hygiene items, copies of important papers, cell phone chargers, extra cash, blankets, maps of the area and emergency contact information. Many of these items are available through the Red Cross Store at redcrossstore.org.

•Talk with household members and create an evacuation plan. Practicing the plan minimizes confusion and fear during the event.

•Be informed. Learn about the community’s hurricane response plan. Plan routes to local shelters, register family members with special medical needs as required and make plans for pets. Take a First Aid and CPR/AED course (redcross.org/takeaclass) so you know what to do in case emergency help is delayed.

Download the free Red Cross Emergency App to select up to 35 different severe weather and emergency alerts on their mobile device. The content includes expert guidance on what to do before, during and after different emergencies or disasters from home fires to hurricanes. The app can be found in smartphone app stores by searching for American Red Cross, texting ‘EMERGENCY’ to 90999, or by going to redcross.org/apps. For detailed guidance on planning for people with Disabilities, Access and Functional needs, see FEMA’s checklist, https://bit.ly/1Uup6nF.

HELP FOR BUSINESSES, SCHOOLS, ORGANIZATIONS The Red Cross Ready Rating™ program helps businesses, schools and other organizations prepare for emergencies that can disrupt daily operations. Ready Rating™ offers specific steps that organizations can take to be better prepared. It includes a planning tool to help their employees or members know what their roles are in the early hours of an emergency, what their next steps are, and a resource center with tools that help businesses, employees and students develop and practice preparedness plans. More information about this valuable program can be found at readyrating.org.

