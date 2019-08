JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Mississippi Blood Services has a severe shortage.

They are in need of donations to help local hospitals in the area.

Officials tell WJTV that blood donations are taken from MS Blood Servies, and they distribute them to hospitals and transfusion centers across the state.

At the UMMC emergency room, they use on average of 10 to 15 pints a day. They say there is a critical need for the O blood type.

