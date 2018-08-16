JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)-- The Mississippi Department of Public Safety said it was forced to shut down the DMV inside the Metrocenter Mall since it's closing.

As WJTV12's Jade Bulecza tells us one business counted on the foot traffic from driver services.

City Gear counted on people stopping in to see the latest trends while they waited to get their licenses, but now they're getting ready to move.

It's a hurtful sight for City Gear store manager Marieo Stewart as another fixture at Metro Center Mall was packed up and is now gone.

The Mississippi Department of Public Safety says it's looking at locations that could be future locations for driver's license stations. One driver showed up and realized the location was closed.

All commercial driver's license testing will move to a new driver services office in Richland starting on August 20.

This is because these services will not be offered at the highway patrol in Pearl after that date.