Mysterious animal in Vicksburg identified

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)-- A mysterious animal seen by a WJTV 12 viewer is now identified .

We are always working to get answers for you.The picture even got a conversation going in our

newsroom.

A WJTV 12 viewer sent us these photos of what he believes is a baby mountain lion crouched down in the woods near Wisconsin Avenue in Vicksburg.



The pictures have been of great debate in the newsroom.

With our cat-like curiosity, we had to know more. I hit the road to talk to the Mississippi Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks to get more information on this cat in question.

The cat came out of the bag.



"The pictures I saw are no doubt a house cat," said Richard Rummel, the Black Bear Program Program Leader & Exotic Species Program Leader.



Wildlife expert Richard Rummel explains why.

"It's a typical pattern, the coloration of a house cat, the color, the tail," said Rummel. "You could see the two hind feet are white. A baby mountain lion actually would be larger and they're pretty much a tan color with solid black spots like maybe quarter sized to half-dollar sized even up to their a year or so old."





Rummel says they get calls occasionally of people seeing mountain lions, but there's no evidence of them here.

"What was here historically, the Florida Panther is pretty much one in the same animal," said Rummel. "It's just a different subspecies. If you think panther think mountain lion, think cougar, think puma all those are one in the same animal, pretty much what's left in the U.S. is in the southern tip

of Florida is the last remaining breeding population of panthers."



You can always contact the Mississippi, Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks about any wildlife sighting in Jackson.



Another cat the agency ruled out in the photo the WJTV 12 viewer sent was a bobcat, but those are common throughout Mississippi. Characteristics of the bobcat include a unique marking on the backside the ear. Black with a white spot. Their tails are also about 6 to 8 inches long, shorter than panthers.