National food equipment manufacturer comes to Vicksburg

VICKSBURG, Miss (WJTV) - National professional food equipment manufacturer United Brands is expanding to Mississippi.

The project is worth an estimated $9.5 million and will employ as many as 435 people in Vicksburg.

The company's projects they will be fully operational by January. A job fair will be held Thursday, September 6 from 9 am to 3 pm at their facility at 88 Armory Road.

Unified Brands already employs 175 workers in Byram. Those workers will eventually move to the Vicksburg location. They produce cooking equipment, refrigeration, and meal delivery systems.

