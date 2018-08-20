NWS: EF1 tornado hits central Mississippi city

MADISON, Miss. (AP) - The National Weather Service confirms a tornado hit the central Mississippi city of Madison.



The agency, in a Twitter post Saturday, said a survey team confirmed Friday's damage was the result of an EF1 tornado.



Several trees were snapped along the path, and multiple structures were damaged as a severe thunderstorm struck the city around 5 p.m. A 97 mph (156 kph) wind gust was recorded as the tornado crossed Bruce Campbell Field and about a dozen homes in the Sandalwood Subdivision had structural damage. Wind damage was also reported at the Madison Airport.



There were no reports of injuries.