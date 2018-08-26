Metro

One man dead, another injured after double shooting

Posted: Aug 26, 2018 07:26 AM CDT

Updated: Aug 26, 2018 07:40 AM CDT

JACKSON, Miss.(WJTV) - A man has died after a shooting Sunday morning. 

Jackson Police say a double shooting occurred in the 1100 block of Ridgeway Street, just after 3:30 a.m.

When officers arrived they found a 36-year-old black male suffering from a gunshot wound to the lower body, who was then transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

A second black male was found deceased in the back of the residence with a gunshot wound to the upper body.  

Police were told shots were heard behind the residence and then in front. 

The suspect is believed to be a male who was on foot, wearing dark colored clothing. 

A motive for the shooting is unknown at this time. 

Anyone with information about this shooting is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477). A reward of up to $2500 is available if your information leads to an arrest.

 

 

