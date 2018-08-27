Metro

Organization encourages pet adoption on National Dog Day

By:

Posted: Aug 26, 2018 08:14 PM CDT

Updated: Aug 26, 2018 08:14 PM CDT

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)-- Many give lots of love to their dogs everyday, but Sunday people are honoring their four-legged friends for National Dog Day.
Jackson Friends of the Animal Shelter says there are plenty of pups waiting to be taken into loving homes.
    Sarah Ulmer of Jackson Friends says they're always looking for people to come in and adopt a dog or simply volunteer.

Betsy is available for Adoption.

If you're interested in adopting Betsy the dog, click here.

 

