Police chief: Department understaffed amid surge in killings

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) - The police chief in Mississippi's most populous city says the department is understaffed and facing other issues amid a surge in slayings.



This year, 59 people have been killed in Jackson compared to 61 in 2017. The Clarion Ledger also reports Jackson Police Interim Chief James Davis told the City Council at a budget hearing Monday the department is short nearly 100 employees.



Davis says to compete with surrounding municipalities, his officers need to start at $35,000 a year after completing the police academy. Recent hires earn roughly $27,000 a year.



The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics says police officers across Mississippi have an average salary of $34,550.



Davis says police also need 50 additional vehicles. His department is among few in Mississippi that don't have dashcams or body cameras.