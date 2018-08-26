Metro

Police: Man struck by train in Hazlehurst

Posted: Aug 26, 2018 04:55 AM CDT

Updated: Aug 26, 2018 04:55 AM CDT

HAZLEHURST, Miss.(WJTV) - A man is in the hospital after being hit by a train early Sunday morning. 

Police say the man was walking on the train tracks near Monticello Street. 

He was transported to Copiah County Medical Center, and the extent of his injuries are unknown at this time. 

This continues to be an ongoing investigation.

 

