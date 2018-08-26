Police: Man struck by train in Hazlehurst
HAZLEHURST, Miss.(WJTV) - A man is in the hospital after being hit by a train early Sunday morning.
Police say the man was walking on the train tracks near Monticello Street.
He was transported to Copiah County Medical Center, and the extent of his injuries are unknown at this time.
This continues to be an ongoing investigation.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
