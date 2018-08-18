Possible tornado damages MS Forestry Commission spotter planes in Madison County Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) - A possible tornado damaged homes and planes in Madison County.



As WJTV 12's Margaret-Ann Carter reports two of the Mississippi Forestry Commission's spotter planes were right in the line of the storm.



Dozens of broken and uprooted trees litter the streets of Madison's Sandalwood Subdivision.



"As you go up the street there's like more damage there's like trees pulled up from the roots laying over there's trees twisted in half like trees laid over on houses and laid over on trucks. There's like holes in the ground where roots used to be," Wesley Davis stopped to help clean up storm damage.



Winds so strong they mangled trampolines and sent fragmented pieces of homes flying.



"During the tornado the tree fell over on his driveway so we need to try to move it in case of an emergency and they need to get out," Davis said.



At Bruce Campbell Field Airport bricks have been torn off of buildings and metal ripped from the roof.



"Our best planes are in here we have one in tupelo and one in Hattiesburg but our three best are here housed in Madison so yea it's unexpected and not really what we wanted right now," Mississippi Forestry Commission Fire Chief, Randy Giachelli explained.



Mississippi Forestry Commission Fire Chief Randy Giachelli walked WJTV through the hanger where several spotter planes are left vulnerable in this badly damaged building.



"The back of the building is buckled and the whole front of the building is pushed in and hit one of our planes on the inside and a big light fell down on another plane so those are our spotter planes that are used for fire detection so we need to get all of that situated," Giachelli said.



With wildfire season beginning soon Giachelli says they have to get the planes inspected and back in the air as soon as possible.

Right now there are no reports of any injuries.