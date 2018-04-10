Post office locations prepare for last minute tax filers

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The deadline to file your taxes is almost here.

Mississippi Post Offices are getting ready for those last minute tax filers on April 17.

Some locations will be open later than 5 p.m. along with some Self Service Kiosks.

Below is a list of locations:

Self Service Kiosks:

Southaven – 7550 Airways Blvd.

Madison – 990 Hwy. 51

Ridgeland – 611 S. Pear Orchard Rd.

Jackson LeFleur – 1501 Jacksonian Plz.

Jackson MPO – 401 E. South St.

Jackson Flowood – 105 Hogg Creek Dr.

Hattiesburg MPO – 220 S. 40th Ave.

Gulfport MPO – 11110 Hwy. 49

Ocean Springs – 1581 Bienville Blvd

Click here to get more information about filing your taxes.