Rainbow Co-op kept alive through local market

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)-- With the Rainbow Co-op closing in Fondren vendors are still trying to keep produce and handmade goods available in the form of a local market.

They're calling it the Rainbow Local Market.

Held at their plaza on Old Canton Road, attendees could choose from a variety of produce, coffee beans, handmade jewelry, natural products ranging from soap to tea to herbs and much more.

Everything sold at the local market is locally grown or locally made.

Vendors range in age from age 7 to 70.

Organizers say they can never have too many vendors.

That's why they're asking you to participate.

For more information on how you can become a local vendor, click here.