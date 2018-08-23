First Respodners of Mississippi helps mom fighting stage 4 cancer Video

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss (WJTV) - The First Responders of Mississippi have teamed up with the Rankin County Sheriff's Department to help a deputy's wife. They planning a benefit to help the family with medical expenses.

Jackie Evans, is the wife of Rankin County Deputy Cpl. Justin Evans and the Mom of Brandon Police officer Jordan Evans. She met her husband when they were just 14 when they were both students at Northwest Rankin.

She was originally diagnosed with breast cancer in August 2014 just after giving birth to the couple's youngest child. After treatment, she was declared in remission, but in the Spring 2018, Evans learned her cancer was back. This time at stage 4, it metastasized to the liver, eventually spreading to her hips and ribs.

Evans says often times she doesn't let people know how much pain she is in. She keeps it to herself because she doesn't want anyone to worry. After hearing her story, First Responders,

A benefit concert and dinner is set for September 27 at the Ivy on Luckney Road in Flowood. Tickets are $25 for dinner and the concert, kids eat for $10 apiece.

For more information about tickets or to make a donation, call First Responders of Mississippi President Joseph Rigby at 601-540-4423 or email him at info@firstrespondersofms.com.

People interested in attending can contact the Rankin County Sheriff's Department at 601-825-1480.

You can also "BLUE" to 601-956-2878 to buy a ticket or make a donation.