Recreation on old Mississippi River bridge a local decision

VICKSBURG, Miss. (AP) - A local group can decide whether to let people walk or ride bicycles on the unused portion of a bridge that crosses the Mississippi River.



That's according to a nonbinding legal opinion issued by the Mississippi attorney general's office.



The Vicksburg Post reports that lawyers for the Vicksburg Bridge Commission and the Warren County Board of Supervisors sought advice from the state's top legal officer.



Two bridges cross the Mississippi River at Vicksburg, connecting Mississippi and Louisiana. One that remains open is for Interstate 20. The older bridge has been closed to car and truck traffic for years, and Kansas City Railroad leases the part of it that has train tracks.



The question is whether an 18-foot-wide portion can be used for recreation. The railroad has opposed that.