Reptile lovers gather for Repticon
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)-- Reptile lovers gathered at the Wahabi Shrine Center for Repticon Jackson 2018.
With a variety of pythons, snakes and other reptiles from the state on display, organizers say it was a great hands on learning experience for children.
This was the second day of the 2-day event.
