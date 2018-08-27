Metro

Reptile lovers gather for Repticon

Posted: Aug 26, 2018

Updated: Aug 26, 2018 07:58 PM CDT

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)-- Reptile lovers gathered at the Wahabi Shrine Center for Repticon Jackson 2018.
With a variety of pythons, snakes and other reptiles from the state on display, organizers say it was a great hands on learning experience for children.
    This was the second day of the 2-day event.

 

