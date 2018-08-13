Ridgeland Firefighters respond to fire at Van Mark Apartments
RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) - The Ridgeland Fire Department responded to an apartment fire early Monday morning.
It happened at Van Mark Apartments on Old Canton Road.
WJTV 12 is working to find out if anyone is hurt.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
