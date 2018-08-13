Metro

Ridgeland Firefighters respond to fire at Van Mark Apartments

Posted: Aug 13, 2018 05:59 AM CDT

Updated: Aug 13, 2018 05:59 AM CDT

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) - The Ridgeland Fire Department responded to an apartment fire early Monday morning.

It happened at Van Mark Apartments on Old Canton Road.

WJTV 12 is working to find out if anyone is hurt.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

