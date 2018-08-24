Salvation Army offers array of critical services for community Video

JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) - The Salvation Army is celebrating its' sesquicentennial in Jackson. That's a fancy way of saying the group has been in Jackson for 150 years.

They are offering tours at their locations as a way of showing people in the community exactly where their donations go in terms of helping those in need.

Sylester Watts is from Jackson and while she didn't want to be shown on camera, she says she probably wouldn't have a place to live if it weren't for the folks at the Salvation Army.

"They had helped me willingly with my rent. And with my water bill and light bill. Sometimes I don't make enough to cover my bills. And I say lord show me a way and it tells me to come to The Salvation Army."

Through social service, those in need of food can get help with their groceries. And programs like Pathway of Hope helps people find a job, daycare, shelter and even a way to get a GED. Watts says everyone should be more aware of what's here because you just don't know when the person who needs help might be you.

" Right now everything is going bad. People come. You may have worked your whole life for something and someone comes and steals it. Your house may catch fire. And you lose everything you got. They will help put you up. They will give you furniture. They will give you clothes and food. Just don't be ashamed. Come to The Salvation Army. "

Public relations coordinator Michelle Hartfields says all profits made at the Salvation Army go toward providing these services. And the services are provided year-long, not just at Christmas or during natural disasters.

" We are so thankful because we could not do what we do without the Jackson community. We want to make them aware of where those dollars are going. Show them that when you give a couch, you are helping to feed this hungry child. You are helping to pull this person off the streets. We just want to open that up so people realize we are more than just Christmas."

Those interested in donating, volunteering or scheduling a tour at the Salvation Army are encouraged to visit their website for additional information.




