Silver Alert issued for 18-year-old Jackson woman

JACKSON, Miss.(WJTV) - A Silver Alert has been issued 18-year-old Tyesha Smith of Jackson.

Smith was last seen Sunday morning at 3:30 a.m. walking near 14 North Hill Parkway in Jackson. She was last seen wearing a red shirt with gold trim and black pants.

Smith is described as a black female, 5 feet 4 inches tall, brown eyes,150 pounds, with black braided hair.

Her family members say she suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgment.

Anyone with information regarding Smith's whereabouts contact the Jackson Police Department at 601-960-1234.