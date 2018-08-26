Metro

Silver Alert issued for 18-year-old Jackson woman

Posted: Aug 26, 2018 11:45 AM CDT

Updated: Aug 26, 2018 11:45 AM CDT

JACKSON, Miss.(WJTV) - A Silver Alert has been issued 18-year-old Tyesha Smith of Jackson. 

Smith was last seen Sunday morning at 3:30 a.m. walking near 14 North Hill Parkway in Jackson. She was last seen wearing a red shirt with gold trim and black pants. 

Smith is described as a black female, 5 feet 4 inches tall, brown eyes,150 pounds, with black braided hair.

Her family members say she suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgment. 

Anyone with information regarding Smith's whereabouts contact the Jackson Police Department at 601-960-1234.  

