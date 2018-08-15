Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) - UPDATE 11:22 pm

A toppled fire hydrant has been identified as the source of water issues on Siwell Road. According to workers on the site, they have begun repairs and Entergy is on the way to reinforce the two utility poles which were compromised by the rushing water.

The road has been reopened to traffic.

UPDATE 11:00 pm

The City has closed Siwell Road between Willowood and Oakleaf Drive because the break is dangerously close to utility lines. Workers are taking extra precaution and police have temporarily closed the road as a safety precaution.

The City of Jackson is working to fix a water main break. According to Public Works Director Robert Miller, the break is on Siwell Road between Raymond Road and Highway 18.

As a result, Hillcrest Christian is dismissing school early. Pickup for students began at 10 am.

This is causing water pressure issues in the neighboring area and some homes have no water at all.

The break is located in a precarious spot near the edge of the road bordering utility lines. The City is working with Entergy to address the issue.