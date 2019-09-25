Canton has not been a stranger to flooding, and now the city is working on plans to deal with all the water.
The mayor and the board of aldermen developed a plan for the problem.
State Senator Barbara Blackmon is on board with it. She says the city will need state and federal money and adds Mayor Dr. William Truly has taken a holistic approach by educating people on the importance of not blocking ditches.
The plan also calls for the widening of ditches.
State senator on board with Canton leaders’ plans to stop flooding
