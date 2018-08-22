Structure catches on fire in Bolton
BOLTON, Miss. (WJTV) - A structure caught on fire in Bolton, Mississippi.
It happened on Walton Drive early Wednesday morning.
There's no word on if anyone was inside the structure at the time of the fire.
WJTV 12 has reached out to officials about the blaze, and we are waiting to hear back from investigators.
More Stories
- Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- Zimbabwe court hears opposition party's election challenge
- Structure catches on fire in Bolton
- Ex-Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort guilty on 8 charges
- Hawaii residents brace themselves as hurricane strengthens
Trending Stories
Latest News - Local
Video Center
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.