Structure catches on fire in Bolton

Posted: Aug 22, 2018 05:18 AM CDT

Updated: Aug 22, 2018 05:18 AM CDT

BOLTON, Miss. (WJTV) - A structure caught on fire in Bolton, Mississippi.

It happened on Walton Drive early Wednesday morning.

There's no word on if anyone was inside the structure at the time of the fire.

WJTV 12 has reached out to officials about the blaze, and we are waiting to hear back from investigators.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


