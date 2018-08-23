Surveillance video released of men burglarizing Animal Shelter Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - Two men are caught on camera burglarizing an animal shelter, now that video is being released.

We first told you about the story last week and as WJTV 12's Margaret-Ann Carter reports the men stole thousands of dollars from dozens of animals in desperate need of help.

"The first thing that I see is my office dog that was scared to death and was just freaking out and she's trying to figure out where to go to be safe and decides to go out of the window she busted out," Pippa Jackson, ARF director said.

Surveillance footage from the animal rescue fund shows two men trashing the office before stealing thousands of dollars worth of medicine and equipment.

"The damage that they did in the office area and the things that they destroyed was purely a personal thing they were angry and they wanted to cause us harm and they wanted to cause us damage and they stole whatever they wanted," Jackson explained.

Pippa Jackson says one of the telltales signs was when the men went to the kitchen where Jackson used to keep the medicine for animals and one of the men can be heard saying "They must have moved the medicine."

"We try to give people that are down and out a job people that can't get a job because they have a criminal past we try to give people a leg up... We believe that everybody deserves a second chance these animals deserve a second chance and humans do too but when you do that some of the people that you help out turn around and burn you and that's exactly what happened here," Jackson said.

Jackson says between the damage these men did and the things they stole this has set arf back at least $15,000.

Thankfully none of the animals were stolen however she needs donations now more than ever to continue to keep them.

"It's going to take a lot more than this to keep us down so we'll be back and we've learned from it and it's going to be hard for them to come back and do it again," she explained.

If you're interested in helping, arf will be at the Mississippi Braves game this Friday accepting donations.

You can also visit tractor supply in Canton or donated on ARF's Facebook page and webpage.