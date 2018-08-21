Townhall meeting to talk about fighting crime gets heated

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - A townhall meeting in the capital city turned into a shouting match involving the mother of a murder victim, this is exclusive video you'll only see on WJTV 12.

As WJTV 12's Margaret-Ann Carter reports the townhall started with an open discussion on how to fight crime in Jackson and ended in a heated argument.

United States Attorney Mike Hurst hosted the meeting to talk about project eject which quickly became background noise when the mother of Chelsie Kirschten took the mic.

Chelsie was gunned down on fortification street a year ago, and when her mother began to talk about incarceration and justice a group of men cut her off.

"The people that are committing this level of crime they don't have any fear of retribution because to them the law is a joke," Stacey Kirschten said.

A flurry of yelling continuously interrupted Stacey Kirschten as she spoke about getting justice for her daughter's murder.

"Tearing people away from their families with all do respect will not bring your daughter back and will not undo any crimes that have happened," one man said.

The group of men have attended all of the project eject townhall meetings denouncing the US Attorney's plan, instead they are demanding emphasis on restorative justice.

But for the mother who just this past week endured one year since her daughter's murder, putting the man away who took Chelsie's life is her number one priority.

"The punishment should fit the crime and so should the bail... I think repeat offenders on felony charges are something people really need to look at," Kirschten said.

Nearly 60 people showed up to the meeting many with different ideas and messages, something Mike Hurst says is always welcome.

There are two more scheduled townhalls one on August 27th and another on the 28th.