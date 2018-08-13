TRAFFIC ALERT: Accident on I-20 E. before Gallatin St.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - First responders are on the scene of an accident in Jackson.

The crash is on I-20 East before Gallatin Street.

According to the Mississippi Department of Transportation, the left lane is blocked.

Officials said it could take an hour to clear the scene.