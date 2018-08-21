TRAFFIC ALERT: Accident on I-220 N. at Industrial Drive in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - The Mississippi Department of Transportation is reporting an accident on I-220 North at the Industrial Drive exit in Jackson.
According to MDOT's website, it will take crews about an hour to clear the scene.
Drivers should expect delays in this area.
