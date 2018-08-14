Metro

TRAFFIC ALERT: Accident on U.S. 49 N. at Old U.S. 49

By:

Posted: Aug 14, 2018 06:28 AM CDT

Updated: Aug 14, 2018 06:28 AM CDT

RICHLAND, Miss. (WJTV) - First responders are on the scene of an accident in Richland.

It happened on U.S. 49 North at Old U.S. 49.

There's no word on any injuries at this time.

According to the Mississippi Department of Transportation, it could take an hour to clear the scene.

