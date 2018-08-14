TRAFFIC ALERT: Accident on U.S. 49 N. at Old U.S. 49
RICHLAND, Miss. (WJTV) - First responders are on the scene of an accident in Richland.
It happened on U.S. 49 North at Old U.S. 49.
There's no word on any injuries at this time.
According to the Mississippi Department of Transportation, it could take an hour to clear the scene.
